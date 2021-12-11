Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sims alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sims in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

SMSMY opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sims has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sims (SMSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.