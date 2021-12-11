SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.22

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.22 and traded as high as C$12.60. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$12.56, with a volume of 11,632 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.23. The stock has a market cap of C$105.20 million and a PE ratio of 33.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.53%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

