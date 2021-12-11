Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,851 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 9.0% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 13.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 12.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 136,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 56,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays lowered Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

