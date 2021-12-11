SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SLG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $55.41 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $74.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 38.08%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $215,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,129,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,725,000 after purchasing an additional 311,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,321,000 after purchasing an additional 112,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,337,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,744,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.