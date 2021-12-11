Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SOT.UN shares. Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 target price for the company.

TSE:SOT.UN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 101,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.23. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$4.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.48. The stock has a market cap of C$335.44 million and a P/E ratio of 8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 68.31%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

