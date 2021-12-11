Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $23.28

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $22.30. Snap One shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 200 shares.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $3,964,000.
About Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
