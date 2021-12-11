Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $23.28

Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.28, but opened at $22.30. Snap One shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth $3,964,000.

Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

