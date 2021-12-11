Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO Buys $66,400.00 in Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, with a total value of $66,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SOI opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $314.29 million, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -381.82%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

