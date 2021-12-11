Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Herbert C. Buie Buys 510 Shares of Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Director Herbert C. Buie acquired 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.74 per share, with a total value of $21,287.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 455.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 136,409 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 106,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

