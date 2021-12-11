Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.

SWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE:SWN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. 25,110,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,498,074. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 324.52% and a negative net margin of 55.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after buying an additional 87,525 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.