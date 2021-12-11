Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.25.
SWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.
NYSE:SWN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.50. 25,110,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,498,074. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,709 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,005,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,969,000 after buying an additional 87,525 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
