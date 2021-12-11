Spire Wealth Management Sells 848 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $100.64 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.80.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

