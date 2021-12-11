Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after acquiring an additional 463,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,485,000 after buying an additional 146,729 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after buying an additional 224,534 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after buying an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $47.05 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

