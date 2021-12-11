StableXSwap (STAX) Market Capitalization Tops $20.37 Million

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One StableXSwap coin can currently be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00003028 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $20.37 million and approximately $424.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,711.76 or 0.98821151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00049445 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00037289 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003876 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.84 or 0.00782745 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap (CRYPTO:STAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

