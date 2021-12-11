Stacks Price Hits $2.14 on Top Exchanges (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00004339 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and approximately $51.05 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056212 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00121566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.92 or 0.00173921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000556 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00023493 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,053.18 or 0.08204592 BTC.

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,038,520 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

