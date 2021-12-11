Stakenet (XSN) Reaches Market Cap of $27.05 Million

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000448 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a market cap of $27.05 million and $260,094.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.09 or 0.00280708 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00010291 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008507 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002471 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00184658 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 126,179,867 coins and its circulating supply is 122,640,829 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

