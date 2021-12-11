Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SLFPF. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from 315.00 to 245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Life Aberdeen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.46.

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

