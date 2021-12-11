Stephen G. Daly Sells 2,000 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MTSI opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $79.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,756,000 after purchasing an additional 950,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after purchasing an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 28.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,404,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,088,000 after purchasing an additional 314,463 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,671,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after buying an additional 240,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

