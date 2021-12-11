STERIS (NYSE:STE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $244.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STERIS exited second-quarter fiscal 2022 on a bullish note with better-than-expected results. The year-over-year growth in revenues and earnings looks encouraging. Solid revenue growth across three of its reporting segments amid the post-pandemic recovery contributed to the top line. Elevated demand from medical device customers drove CER organic revenues growth in the Applied Sterilization Technologies segment. The seamless integration process of Cantel Medical buoys optimism for the stock. Further, the bullish fiscal 2022 guidance is indicative that this growth momentum will continue. Over the past year, STERIS has outperformed its industry. Yet, the year-over-year decline in free cash flow given anticipated costs associated with the Cantel Medical acquisition and higher year-over-year capital spending does not bode well.”

Get STERIS alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS stock opened at $229.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.62. STERIS has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $237.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth $32,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STERIS (STE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.