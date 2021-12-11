Steven S. Myers Acquires 33,785 Shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Director Steven S. Myers acquired 33,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
CLBS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.89.
Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.
