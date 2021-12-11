Steven S. Myers Acquires 33,785 Shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Stock

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Director Steven S. Myers acquired 33,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $30,068.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CLBS opened at $0.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.02. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.89.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 17.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,562,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.