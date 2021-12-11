STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €40.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €40.50 ($45.51) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($41.57) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($50.00) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.18) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($52.25) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €44.16 ($49.61).

STM stock opened at €42.48 ($47.73) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.44. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($13.93) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.10).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

