Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 314.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of State Street by 18.1% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 9.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

In other news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:STT opened at $93.51 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $68.80 and a 1-year high of $100.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.