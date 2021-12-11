Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 9,200 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,978,000 after purchasing an additional 418,096 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Amkor Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after buying an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,306,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $30,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,375 shares of company stock worth $2,919,775. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $23.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

