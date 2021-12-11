Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys Shares of 2,881 Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 711.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 230,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 270.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 194,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $290,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last quarter. 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWST. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $82.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.43 and a fifty-two week high of $89.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

