Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 347,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after acquiring an additional 43,521 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.64.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $73.41 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

