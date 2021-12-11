Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIRR. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 153.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 198,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after buying an additional 142,042 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 1,194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 91,472 shares in the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,597,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 40,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52 week low of $32.85 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.