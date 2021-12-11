Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $44.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

