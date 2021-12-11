Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in YETI were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 6.4% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 139,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $16,482,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $224,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter worth $1,029,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of YETI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,122 shares of company stock worth $9,348,664. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YETI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.89.

Shares of YETI opened at $89.97 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.34.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business had revenue of $362.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

