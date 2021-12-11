Strs Ohio Has $23.29 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 782,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76,565 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in CSX by 335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.59. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.59.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

