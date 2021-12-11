Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $150.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $89.72 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.22.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

