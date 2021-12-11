Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Decreases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after buying an additional 504,445 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 51.37%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

