Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 1,388 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

