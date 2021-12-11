Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 271 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.33.

In related news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $174.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

