Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $173.57 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 36,838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $173,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 30.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 102,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,045 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 229,739 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,738 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $289.53 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The stock has a market cap of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.52.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.