Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,975,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of 2U worth $167,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in 2U by 42.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 19.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 6.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.92.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $232.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About 2U

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

