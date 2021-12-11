Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,057,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,281 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Fastenal worth $209,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 28.6% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $64.10 on Friday. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

