Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $180,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $397.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.36. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $261.38 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total value of $159,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.50.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.