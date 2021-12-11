Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 215,169 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,524,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $221,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 560.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 154,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,507,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total value of $238,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.49, for a total transaction of $2,966,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,528,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,902 shares of company stock worth $43,544,122. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

10x Genomics stock opened at $139.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average of $169.33. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $128.15 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.42.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.07 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

