Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE SPB opened at C$13.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$11.97 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$362.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.67 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.8500001 earnings per share for the current year.

SPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.25 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.81.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

