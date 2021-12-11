Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,847 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up approximately 2.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in MSCI by 53,252.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,134 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $116,346,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 86.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after buying an additional 148,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,178,000 after buying an additional 133,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $648.57.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $628.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $634.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $596.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total transaction of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

