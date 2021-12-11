Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,118 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,802,471,000 after buying an additional 165,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $654.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $639.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.41. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $311.78 billion, a PE ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.