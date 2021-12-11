Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,715 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 41,167 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 1.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 24.4% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 34,009 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after buying an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

