Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 96.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,654 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $244.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.04. The company has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $157.83 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.94.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

