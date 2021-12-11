Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $417,000 Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 125.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $397.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $715,888. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

