Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for approximately 5.0% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Humana by 12.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Humana by 41.6% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 21.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 17.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 20.3% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $461.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.39 and a 200 day moving average of $430.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $503.51.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.