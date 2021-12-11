Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of News by 6.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,599,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,225,000 after purchasing an additional 96,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of News by 13.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 319,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of News by 303.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 71,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in News by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after buying an additional 665,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in News by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 276,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $21.86 on Friday. News Co. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

