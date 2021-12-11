Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,209 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 57,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TJX opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

