Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,925 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Moderna by 30,664.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,440 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $257.06 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total value of $8,948,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $722,386,843.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 465,250 shares of company stock valued at $155,563,385. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

