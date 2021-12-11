Swarm Trading Up 25.7% Over Last Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Swarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $7,844.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swarm alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00040367 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.50 or 0.00210438 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.