Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $1,610,675.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Synaptics stock opened at $281.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.92 and its 200-day moving average is $184.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 440.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

