Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells $1,610,675.00 in Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Synaptics stock opened at $281.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 88.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.92 and its 200-day moving average is $184.40. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.82 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.
SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
