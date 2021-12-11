Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SYRS. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SYRS stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 393.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 298,343 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 140,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 271,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 181,127 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

