T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $170.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $114.77 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $106.70 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $143.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after acquiring an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after buying an additional 519,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

